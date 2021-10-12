Class of 2022 becomes winningest class in Philip Barbour boys soccer program history

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Philip Barbour boys soccer team has a special group of seniors.

The class of 2022 is now the winningest class in Philip Barbour boys soccer school history.

The five seniors on the Colts team, Ethan Gregory, Grant Dadisman, Trenton Whited, Cody Cooper and Alex Williams have 43 wins and counting and were apart of just the second Colts boys soccer team to win a sectional title.

Now, these seniors are apart of school history.

“It’s awesome, it’s something that you always look up to. I think all of the guys that came before us and how the program has become a better culture of soccer, it just means a lot,” Ethan Gregory, senior midfielder said.

Gregory also said he and his fellow teammates had no idea they were close to becoming part of the Colts’ history book.

“We had no idea, yesterday at the game where we were playing before Lincoln, coach came up to us and said ‘You guys might be the most winningest class in school history’ so it was pretty cool to hear that,” Gregory said.

Senior midfielder, Grant Dadisman, touched on how he and the other four seniors have played together for a long time.

“Growing up we’ve all played together and it’s just a crazy achievement to come at the highest level of high school and playing and being the most successful out of however many years the high school has been around. It’s a good achievement,” Dadisman said.

The Colts are now 10-3-1 on the season and they have a chance to extend those wins on Saturday when they host Williamstown in the final regular season game.