Class Single-A All-State football teams announced

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Class-A All-State Football Team, selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, has been announced.

Eighteen local players earned a spot on either the first or second team.

After Ritchie County made history on Saturday winning its first ever state title, five Rebels made All-State.

Senior running back Gus Morrison captains the first team. Morrison rushed for 947 yards and 16 touchdowns and adds 802 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. Morrison was just as strong on defense with 83 tackles eight interceptions.

Rebels’ junior quarterback Ethan Haught threw for 2,050 yards and 23 touchdowns along with eight rushing touchdowns this season.

Rebels’ lineman Conner Shaffer is also named to the first team. Shaffer registered 41 pancakes this season.

Doddridge County’s Adam Burnside is named to the offensive first team along with Gilmer County’s Ean Hamric.

Hamric threw for 2,273 yards and 28 touchdowns and rushed for 374 yards and five TDs this season.

A pair of Bulldogs from Doddridge Co. in Dylan Knight and Jared Jones are named to the first team.

Two Tygarts Valley players in Garrett Gibson and Riley Tackett are also named to the defensive first team.

First Team

Offense

WR – Dawson Price, East Hardy; JR

WR – Avery Chapman, Gilmer County; SR

OL – Adam Burnside, Doddridge County; JR

OL – Colton Melrose, Williamstown; SR

OL – Jakobey Meadows, James Monroe; SR

OL – Deante Suggs, Wheeling Central; JR

OL – Conner Shaffer, Ritchie County; SR

RB – Ty Nickell, Greenbrier West; JR

RB – Lorenzo Ferrera, Wheeling Central; JR

QB – Ethan Haught, Ritchie County; JR

K – Eli Tucker, Wheeling Central; SO

U – Gus Morrison, Ritchie County; SR (Captain)

U – Tony Bailey, Mount View; SR

U – Maxwell Molessa, Williamstown; SO

U – Ean Hamric, Gilmer County; SR

Defense

DL – Drew Clendenin, Buffalo; SR (Captain)

DL – Malachi Hinger, Moorefield; SR

DL – Ayden Baker, Wheeling Central; SR

DL – Isaiah Purdue, Van; SR

LB – Rickie Allen, Williamstown; JR

LB – Dylan Knight, Doddridge County; SR

LB – Aden Isaacs, Midland Trail; SR

LB – CJ Winnell, Sherman; SR

DB – Eli Allen, James Monroe; JR

DB – Jared Jones, Doddridge County; SR

DB – Isaac Ball, Cameron; SR

U – Wesley Hill, Ravenswood; SR

U – Ayden Simms, Midland Trail; SR

U – Garrett Gibson, Tygarts Valley; SR

P – Riley Tackett, Tygarts Valley; SR

Second Team

Offense

WR – Evan Quering, Madonna; SR

WR – Noah Lang, East Hardy; SR

OL – Ian Spadafore, Doddridge County; SR

OL – Chase Franklin, Greenbrier West; SR

OL – Riley Boley, St. Marys; SR

OL – Austin Morgan, Pocahontas County; JR

OL – Gavin Bell, Ritchie County; SR

RB – Carson Shriver, Clay-Battelle; JR

RB – Shawn Winfrey, Tyler Consolidated; SO

RB – Blake Funk, Moorefield; SR

QB – Santino Arlia, Madonna; SR

K – Talon Shockey, Midland Trail; JR

U – TJ Bell, Mount View; SR

U – Seth Richards, Doddridge County; JR (Captain)

U – Dustin Adkins, Meadow Bridge; SR

Defense

DL – Ty Roles, Meadow Bridge; SR

DL – Dale Hockman, East Hardy; SR

DL – Austin Bartlett, Ritchie County; JR

LB – Mason Miller, East Hardy; JR

LB – Riley Watkins, Wheeling Central; JR

LB – Tyson Adkins, Summers County; FR

LB – Justin Grimmett, Man; SR

LB – Ridge Flores, Van; JR

DB – Payton Neeley, Cameron; JR

DB – Colton Hesson, Williamstown; SO

DB – Levi Teets, Trinity; JR

U – Duke Dodson, Summers County; JR

U – Drew Boczek, Clay-Battelle; JR (Captain)

U – Chase McClung, Greenbrier West; SR

P – Connor Bell, Webster County; SR

Honorable Mention

Johnny Arnett, Clay-Battelle; Jaycent Ash, Doddridge County; Brady Baker, James Monroe; Joey Baker, Paden City; Marcus Barnes, Magnolia; Shaun Booth, Van; Parker Bunch, South Harrison; Gunnar Bryan, Cameron; Cole Burkett, Cameron; Noah Burnside, South Harrison; Colby Buzzard, Sherman; Mason Chisler, Clay-Battelle; Drake Cole, Summers County; Ethan Colegrove, Tug Valley; Rian Cooper, Meadow Bridge; Aiden Corbett, Williamstown; Peyton Day, Petersburg; Anthony Finn, Trinity; Erik Flynn, East Hardy; Brady Green, Van; Devin Greene, Montcalm; Jacob Haddix, South Harrison; TJ Hager, Sherman; Justin Haggerty, Mount View; Jeremiah Harless, Man; Cody Harrell, Midland Trail; Jayden Helmick, Tyler Consolidated; Josh Hypes, Richwood; Charles Ibbeson, Doddridge County; Kaden Johnson, Magnolia; Isaac Joy, Williamstown; Jakob Kassey, Clay-Battelle; Cameron Kearns, Buffalo; Tanner Kirk, Tug Valley; Kyle Knight, Trinity; JJ Knotts, Tucker County; Case Landis, Tyler Consolidated; Ethan Lane, Ravenswood; Grant Lively, James Monroe; Ryan Long, Mount View; James McClure, Meadow Bridge; Grady McFee, Wirt County; Bryce McKinney, Doddridge County; Coleman Mongold, Moorefield; Marlon Moore, Ritchie County; Rylee Morgan, River View; Connor Mullins, Meadow Bridge; Allen Nestor, Clay-Battelle; Wyatt Norman, St. Marys; Trey Ohlinger, Wahama; Kolton Parsons, Wirt County; Caleb Ratcliffe, Wheeling Central; Cooper Ridgeway, James Monroe; Dalton Rollo, Sherman; Josh Roush, St. Marys; Robert Rufner, Midland Trail; Brandon See, Moorefield; Gabe Stewart, Doddridge County; Dale Treadway, Greenbrier West; Sawyer Van Matre, Wahama; Caleb Webb, Montcalm; Zach Wise, Hundred