Class Triple-A All-State volleyball teams announced

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Several local players were named to the All-State volleyball teams.

On first team, Violet Sickles represents Bridgeport. Sickles helped lead the Indians to the state quarterfinal this season. She had 400 kills, 176 digs, 47 aces and 24 total blocks.

Morgantown’s Paige Brock is also named first team all state. Brock had 520 assists, 47 aces, 195 kills, 226 digs and 34 total blocks on the season. In addition to filling the Mohigans’ stat sheet, Brock helped lead her team to the state semifinal.

Local players named to the second team include Bridgeport’s Alexa Martin, Buckhannon-Upshur’s Kendal Currence and Morgantown’s Issy Grushecky, who captains the team.

CLASS AAA, FIRST TEAM

Skylar Yates, Hedgesville, SR (CAPTAIN)

Hannah Howard, Musselman, JR

Elysia Salon, Woodrow Wilson, SR

Kennedy Stanley, Spring Valley, SR

Sadie Wright, Musselman, SR

Molly Grimm, George Washington, SR

Violet Sickles, Bridgeport, SR

Paige Brock, Morgantown, JR

Faith Smith, George Washington, SR

Dia Sauvage, Greenbrier East, SO

SECOND TEAM

Issy Gruschecky, Morgantown, SO (CAPTAIN)

Nevaeh Wooding, Greenbrier East, SR

Paige Richmond, Hedgesville, JR

Alexa Martin, Bridgeport, JR

Kendal Currence, Buckhannon-Upshur, JR

Caroline Shipley, Musselman, SR

Olivia Ziolkowski, Woodrow Wilson, SR

Kantley McKown, Hurricane, SR

Rylee Wise, Parkersburg, JR

Kayla Moffatt, Capital, SR

Special Honorable Mention

Brooklyn Morgan, Greenbrier East; Madigan Faircloth, Musselman; Kisten Roberts, Parkersburg; Josey Bryan, Cabell Midland; Jasmine Judy, Parkersburg South; Shelby McDaniels, Buckhannon-Upshur; Amelia Hicks, Hampshire; Ameris Chadband, South Charleston; Grace Washburn, Morgantown; Elli Barry, Huntington; Jacey Lucas, Bridgeport; Averi Bishop, Martinsburg; Maggie Dickerson, Hurricane; Abby Dillon, Woodrow Wilson; Emi Smith, Hampshire; Haylie McPherson, Princeton

Honorable Mention

Cambria Freeman, Bridgeport; Ella Voorhees, Morgantown; Sidney Varney, Ripley; Caroline Frye, Buckhannon-Upshur; Jenna Christopher, Spring Valley; Reese Parsons, Hurricane; Rylee Hightower, Cabell Midland; Ella Hall, George Washington; Paisley Miller, Hedgesville; Logan Bowman, Parkersburg South; Ava Bolen, Brooke; Hannah Gaiser, John Marshall; Olivia Saunders, Washington; Alayna Harper, Hedgesville; Zamahya Moss, Woodrow Wilson; Emily Knotts, Preston