Clay-Battelle boys move on in Sectional Tournament

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. – The Clay-Battelle boys basketball team defended home court Saturday afternoon against visiting Doddridge County in the first round of the Class A Region II, Section 1 tournament.

Clay-Battelle comes in as the No. 2 seed in that section behind Notre Dame.

The Cee Bees got off to a good start, going up 6-0 in the first two minutes, and then led 25-14 after the first quarter.

Clay-Battelle won, 84-61, to advance to play the winner of Saturday night’s game between South Harrison and Trinity Christian.

Holden Hayes’ 24 points and Noah Bumgardner’s 18 points led the way for Doddridge County.

Coltin Barr led the way with 30 points for Clay-Battelle.