Clay-Battelle football in midst of 14-day quarantine

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. – The Clay-Battelle High School football team is in the midst of a 14-day quarantine, following the cancelation of Friday’s game, according to multiple sources.

Head coach Ryan Wilson said that the team is quarantining, and that football players are taking classes remotely.

“Us coaches, we got together yesterday on a Zoom meeting, to talk about things,” Wilson said, “planning ahead, and we’re just taking it day by day.”

According to Monongalia County Schools Superintendent, Eddie Campbell, the 14-day quarantine period began in the middle of last week, which was the last time the person infected with COVID-19 was with the team.

“We determined through contact tracing the 14 days would’ve started, I believe, on September 30,” said Campbell.

Clay-Battelle was scheduled to play against Valley (Wetzel) High School this Friday.

The Cee Bees’ next scheduled game is Oct. 16 at home against Cameron High School.

Though, Campbell did mention that the local health department would have to sign off on the Cee Bees playing once the 14 days is up.

“The most important thing is that when we have these situations that we understand what our protocols and what our practices are, and that we work hand in hand with the health department so that we can keep everybody as safe as possible,” Campbell said.

That quarantine period is set to expire next week. But, according to Wilson and paper work he and the Cee Bees received on Friday, they are currently unable to return to after-school activities (practices, games, etc.) until Oct. 16.

“When the higher ups tell me that I can go back, the players and the coaching staff will go back, and we’ll go back to work,” said Wilson. “We’ll go back to school, we’ll go back to practicing, and we’ll see as far as game-wise we’ll go from there then.”

Clay-Battelle is the only Single-A school in West Virginia that has not played a game yet this season.

“My team deserves some kind of medal. Right now we’re the only Single-A school that has never played a football game this year. … My kids have gone through a lot of bumps, for a lack of a better word. It’s been a lot of challenges. But I give my kids a lot of credit. They’ve met every challenge, and they’ve handled every situation.” Clay-Battelle football head coach Ryan Wilson on his team

Cay-Battelle is now the third team in our area that’s been forced to sit down for 14 days due to a COVID-19 case connected to the program. Tucker County and Lincoln have both had to do the same.

Tucker County is still currently in a quarantine, though the Mountain Lions should be good to go heading into next week.