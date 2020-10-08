Clay-Battelle football to begin season, will play at Valley (Wetzel) on Saturday

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. – Clay-Battelle High School’s football team will take the field for the first time this season on Saturday.

“It was awesome to give (the team) some great news,” head coach Ryan Wilson said.

The Cee Bees — the only team in West Virginia to not yet play a football game this season –, haven’t practiced since Thursday Oct. 1 following a positive COVID-19 test result with someone connected to the program.

However, the person has reportedly tested negative twice since the initial positive test, and has been away from the program since.

That has been a catalyst in helping Clay-Battelle gain the ability to play this week.

12 Sports reported earlier this week that the Cee Bees were in the midst of a 14-day quarantine. However, following the negative test results, players were allowed to return to school on Thursday.

Clay-Battelle will also practice on Thursday for the first time in a week.

The Cee Bees will play at Valley (Wetzel) on Saturday at 6 p.m.