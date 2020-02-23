Clay-Battelle’s Ammons hits buzzer beater to knock off Trinity in sectional play

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. – Clay-Battelle knocked off Trinity 35-34 Saturday night to open up Class A Region 1, Section 2 play.

This one was a low scoring, back-and-forth game that was anyon’s ballgame until the end.

Trinity held a 15-10 lead heading into the halftime break, after controlling the majority of the first half.

The Cee Bees would steadily climb back into this one throughout the third quarter, which would set up an epic final stanza.

The fourth quarter featured several lead changes as neither team was able to separate themselves.

Trinity led 34-33 after an arrant Cee Bees pass led to an easy lay-up for the Warriors.

Those final 10 seconds were enough time for Clay-Battelle Sophomore Liv Ammons to get a put-back to go as time expired.

Here's a look at Liv Ammons' (@LivAmmons) buzzer beater to keep Clay-Battelle's season alive!



The Cee Bees will face off against Region 2, Section 1 No. 1 seed Gilmer County (@GCHSSports304) Tuesday at 7:00PM. @12SportsZone #wvgirlsbb pic.twitter.com/XlMPE8eLOX — Dillon Gaudet (@DGaudetWBOY) February 23, 2020

With the Ammons bucket, the Cee Bees defeated Trinity 35-34 to move on to face Gilmer County Thursday night at 7:00.

Clay-Battelle sophomore Alivia Ammons gets a put back to go as time expires to give the Cee Bees a 35-34 victory over Trinity!



Ammons describes the final play here. @12SportsZone #wvgirlsbb pic.twitter.com/24DTp9ecNK — Dillon Gaudet (@DGaudetWBOY) February 23, 2020

With the loss, Trinity ends their season with a 9-12 record.