Clay-Battelle’s Cooper Watson crowned JARCO Catch of the Year champion

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clay-Battelle’s Cooper Watson has been voted as the winner of the 2020 JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Year competition.

Watson barely defeated University High School’s T.T. Brooks, receiving just one percent more of the over 49,000 votes that were cast.

Waston, who made his catch off two different deflections in Week 10, helped Clay-Battelle sweep the Catch and Coverage of the Year competitions. His teammate, Carson Shriver, won the Stan Cameon Coverage of the Year competition.