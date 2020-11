CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clay-Battelle’s Cooper Watson has been voted as the winner of the Week 10 Catch of the Week competition.

Watson’s tip-drill grab from Friday picked up over 55 percent of the votes.

Watson is now entered into the Catch of the Year competition, with the 10 winners from the Catch of the Week competition from throughout the year.

The Catch of the Year competition begins on Friday during the Groggs SportsZone.