BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. – Clay-Battelle’s Liv Ammons signed to continue her athletic and academic career at Waynesburg University.
“Waynesburg has a really good nursing program and I really felt like I was at home there. It’s close to home and my dad also went there so it’s kind of special to me,” Ammons said.
The Jackets’ women’s basketball program is getting a special player.
Ammons became the CeeBees all-time leading scorer in girls and boys basketball program history.
The shooting guard liked the small, family-like atmosphere surrounding the Jackets’ women’s hoops program.
“I felt like they really had a family bond. I went and sat in on a practice and they all came over to me and they were all so nice and I felt like it was a family there,” Ammons said.
Ammons also surpassed 1,000 career points during her time at Clay-Battelle.
She looks to keep reaching higher at Waynesburg.
“Just to continue working hard and push for my dreams still. There is still a lot that I can do even in college,” Ammons said.
Academics are big for Ammons, so the nursing program at Waynesburg was a big selling point.