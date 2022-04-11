BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. – Clay-Battelle’s Liv Ammons signed to continue her athletic and academic career at Waynesburg University.

“Waynesburg has a really good nursing program and I really felt like I was at home there. It’s close to home and my dad also went there so it’s kind of special to me,” Ammons said.

Ammons inked with the Waynesburg women’s

basketball program

The Jackets’ women’s basketball program is getting a special player.

Ammons became the CeeBees all-time leading scorer in girls and boys basketball program history.

The shooting guard liked the small, family-like atmosphere surrounding the Jackets’ women’s hoops program.

“I felt like they really had a family bond. I went and sat in on a practice and they all came over to me and they were all so nice and I felt like it was a family there,” Ammons said.

Ammons also surpassed 1,000 career points during her time at Clay-Battelle.

She looks to keep reaching higher at Waynesburg.





“Just to continue working hard and push for my dreams still. There is still a lot that I can do even in college,” Ammons said.

Academics are big for Ammons, so the nursing program at Waynesburg was a big selling point.



