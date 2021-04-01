Clay-Battelle’s Mojo Chisler commits to 212 Sports Academy

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. – Clay-Battelle’s Mojo Chisler has created a name for himself in the North Central West Virginia Basketball scene.

Chisler, who is in the midst of his senior high school basketball season, has got a lot of attention from college basketball coaches including a recent offer from Bethany College in the Northern Panhandle.

But Chisler chose to take the path less traveled and committed to a prep school in Sarasota, Florida, 212 Sports Academy.



“The coach actually reached out to me and told me that he was interested. And we just immediately took the visit because we were bored, Coronavirus was happening, we had nothing else to do. I went down there and worked out it was great, I had a good time and he treated me well and I am just happy to take the opportunity to go there,” Chisler said.

Perfecting his game so that he can get to the highest level of college basketball is what he hopes to get out of his time in Florida.

The prep school will serve as a gap year between high school and college. And Chisler isn’t putting any limitations on what he can accomplish with the staff on his side at 212.



“I mean I don’t have a specific goal in mind because I am shooting as high as possible. I don’t want to limit myself to what I can do and I want to go there and get as good as I can and I’ll have all of those people help me and tell me what they think I can do and I’m going to play wherever I can play,” Chisler said.

But before he heads off to Florida, the 6’5″ senior isn’t leaving anything on the court at Clay-Battelle.

Chisler averages 18.6 points per game and 7.4 rebounds per game, shooting 60 percent from field goal range to help lead the CeeBees to a 10-1 record so far this season, landing them a top 5 spot in the Class Single-A rankings.



“I’ve played four years here, it’s a great program. My coach has helped me a lot. I’ve gotten a lot of varsity time that’s helped prepare me for that level of basketball.,” Chisler.

Mojo and the CeeBees are back in action Monday against Tygarts Valley.

