Clay-Battelle’s October football game versus Paden City canceled

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. – Clay-Battelle’s football game against Paden City scheduled for later this season has been canceled.

This is result of a social media post by Paden City head coach, Zach Heasley, announcing that the Wildcats’ season is over after this Friday night.

Heasley says in the post that his team doesn’t have enough players, with currently only 11 on the roster, according to the head coach.

The Cee Bees were scheduled to host Paden City on October 9 – one month from today. There’s currently no word on if Clay-Battelle will be able to reschedule.

But that’s only if Monongalia County can get out of the Red, and back to either a Green or Yellow status on both the daily County Alert System map from the WV Department of Health and Human Resources, as well as on the weekly map from the WV Department of Education.

Mon County teams are currently shut down, and are not able to compete or practice due to the county being in the Red.

All high school football teams in Monongalia County will miss at least the first two weeks of the high school football season.