Clemens to stay in Marion County, signs to play baseball at Fairmont State

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – One local athlete was ready to move on from baseball, but when an opportunity to play collegiately came up, he couldn’t turn it down.

North Marion’s Levi Clemens signed this afternoon to continue his baseball career at Fairmont State.

Clemens has focused on baseball his whole life and when his senior season with the Huskies was taken away, he wasn’t sure if he would ever play again.

“There for a while I had myself convinced that I was done. Wasn’t going to play anymore baseball, my body had had enough. But then I realized it would have been pretty stupid to pass up on an opportunity when it was given,” Clemens

He was set on Fairmont State Univeristy from the start but it wasn’t until his graduation day he found out he would be playing baseball too.

He says the Falcons were a great fit, not only because he’s close to home, but Clemens also says the coaching staff was very welcoming and he didn’t want to stop playing baseball.

“I really liked Fairmont State because it’s close to home, the coaches are very welcoming and I’ve worked out with them before and they treated me amazing so they made my decision pretty easy,” Clemens said.

“It kind of clicked in me that if I didn’t do this I knew I wouldn’t be happy anymore because this is all I’ve done my whole life and it’s what’s made me happy my whole life and it was the right choice,” Clemens said.

Clemens also said he’s grateful for being able to play summer baseball and that it’ll definitely get him back in the swing of things for college baseball.

He’ll most likely be pitching for the Falcons and studying criminology.