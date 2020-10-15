Coaches, player react to latest WVSSAC rules modifications for winter sports

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The winter sports season is still weeks away from officially starting, but there is already a buzz in the air about basketball, swimming and wrestling.

It’s not solely due to fans wondering what players and what teams will play the best and shine brightest this year.

It’s due to modifications that will be in place for the 2020-2021 seasons in those sports.

Modifications to the normal operations process of high school basketball, swimming and wrestling have been released by the WVSSAC in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rule change that is catching most people’s attention is in basketball: that games won’t begin with a jump ball.

“I’m not real sure what their philosophy or reasoning was behind that. I don’t know taking away a jump ball to start the game is really going to affect the spread of COVID-19,” said Joe Schmidle, head coach of the University boys basketball team. “As small of an advantage as that is, and will that ever come into play … I mean, the percentages of that, who will ever know the answers to that question. But, I think they should’ve done a coin toss. I know a lot of other states are doing that.”

“I don’t wanna sit here and bash it, because they’re just trying to keep us safe, and give us a season. Obviously, I want to play. I don’t care what I have to do to play,” Morgantown star senior forward, Kaitlyn Ammons said. “But, when it comes to protecting us from COVID, the jump ball is probably the safest part of the game, because I don’t even touch the girl that I’m jumping against, unless we jump into each other.”

When it comes to swimming, one of the biggest possible changes are this: the possibility of virtual swim meets, with competitors in different pools, miles away from one another.

“We’re looking at maybe having our Big 10 being a virtual swim meet,” said Bridgeport swimming coach Jan Grisso. “I think the only way that we’re going to be able to have a county championship, or a Big 10, is virtually.”

Wrestling will be different before, during and after matches. Teams are being instructed to do weigh-ins at their schools prior to arriving at the competition site. Officials will no longer be holding up the winner’s hand at the end of the match. And a shower or wipe down is required after each match for all wrestlers.

For a full list of modifications and changes made to these sports, click on the links for each sport above.

An overview of the modifications can be found here.

The WVSSAC also released changes for fall sports, when it comes to the postseason. Those changes can be found here.