Coaches react to first game week WV Dept. of Ed color-coded map release

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Monday marked the first game week of the high school football season in West Virginia.

But for coaches and administrators, the new reality of prepping for the next game starts on Saturday at 9 p.m.

It’s at that time that the West Virginia Department of Education releases its weekly color-coded map, which dictates which counties will be cleared for athletic and extracurricular activities and which will not.

“I think every coach in the state at 9 o’clock on Saturday night, we’re going to be watching, hoping we get to play, hoping we’re green, so we can get more fans in here,” said Lincoln head coach Rob Hawkins. “Even though some of us may not like it, – we may not like the color-coded system -, as least I do feel like they’re giving us every chance to get to play this year.”

The map was released for the first time on Aug. 22, but Saturday, Aug. 29’s map was the first that directly impacted game week preparations. Luckily for all 25 teams in our area, their county was shaded either Green or Yellow.

Meanwhile, four counties in southern West Virginia — Fayette, Kanawha, Logan and Monroe — will sit out the first week of the cross country, football, soccer and volleyball season.

And coaches are worried about a potential sudden start-stop-start pattern to the season.

“It’s unsettling. It’s not really a level playing field either, it really isn’t. When you’ve got to stop football teams from playing, it’s a concern. You feel for those teams that have to go through that. But I guess it’s better than not playing at all,” said Bridgeport head coach John Cole.

Marion, Preston, and Taylor county schools each were forced to sit out at least one week of the WVSSAC’s phased workouts this summer due to COVID-19 related issues in the county. But so far those have been the only reported counties in our area where the pandemic has directly affected high school sports since the spring sports season was canceled in April.

But now that the season is here, the concern is now even more realized for coaches of what a small spike in cases in their county could do to their season.