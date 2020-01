RACHEL, W.Va. – Our Ryan Decker caught up with North Marion girls basketball star senior Taylor Buonamici, going Coast to Coast asking her questions about her career with the Huskies.

Buonamici talked about winning a championship two years ago as a sophomore, her team getting off to a great start this year, and was asked who her favorite teammate on this year’s team is.

See the full story by clicking on the video above.