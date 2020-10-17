Cogar, Hays give thoughts on football modifications

WESTON, W.Va. – North Marion head coach, Daran Hays, and Lewis County head coach, Dustin Cogar, weighed in on the recent WVSSAC football postseason modifications.

It was released on Thursday that football teams only have to play four regular season games to qualify for postseason play.

But that’s not the only battle.

Teams will have to be in counties that show up as Green, Yellow or Gold on the weekly COVID-19 map from the West Virginia Department of Education in order to play.

If a team that is inside the Top 16 is in an Orange or Red county to start the postseason, that team will be eliminated.

Ahead of the first round of the playoffs, teams will move up the number of spots that equals the number of teams that will be unable to play due to the map. For instance, if the No. 3, 7 and 10 seeds are in Orange/Red counties, all teams will move up at least three spots in the rankings in order to fill the bracket with sixteen teams.

However, any matchup in the quarterfinal, semi-final and championship round that has a team unable to play due to their standing on the COVID-19 map will go down as a forfeit, with the eligible team moving on to the next round.