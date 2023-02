GLENVILLE, W.Va (WBOY) – Gilmer County announced today that head football coach Thomas Cogar has resigned his post.

Cogar completes his tenure with the Titans after six seasons, finishing with an overall record of 24-36 including a 3-7 campaign in 2022.

He led Gilmer County to just its second winning season since the 1980s with a 5-4 finish in 2020 and just the second playoff win in school history over #1-seeded Cameron in 2021.

Cogar’s replacement is expected to be named in the coming days.