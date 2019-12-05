Cole James: “We’re just going to take it one day at a time.”

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Cole James echoed the sentiments of his head coach and some of his fellow seniors when we talked to him on Monday ahead of Saturday’s championship game.

The senior lineman says he and his team aren’t getting ahead of themselves, even with a huge game looming.

“I’d say just the chemistry on this team. We all grew up playing together. We just love each other. We’re like a big family. We’re hoping for a win, of course. We’d like to get some revenge on Central, definitely. But we’re just going to take it one day at a time,” said James.

James and his undefeated Doddridge County Bulldogs play two-time defending champion Wheeling Central on Saturday in the Single-A football championship game at Wheeling Island Stadium.