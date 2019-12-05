Cole says Indians must focus on themselves going into state championship game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The wait is over and there is only one more day between Bridgeport, Bluefield and the AA State Championship title.

As Bridgeport prepares for the last game of the season, this time for all the marbles, Indians head coach John Cole says they must focus on their own team rather than the opponent.

“Bottom line is we can’t worry about them or who they beat or anything, we have to worry about us. We have to worry about playing our game the best we can possibly play. What we do is what we do. If that’s good enough and we play well enough, if that’s enough to beat them then fine,” Cole said. “That’s what we have to do. But, we’ll concentrate on ourselves this week and hopefully we’ll play the best that we can Friday night that’s the main thing.”

There is history between the Bluefield Beavers and the Brigeport Indians, and the Beavers have the best of it.

All time record between these teams is 1-3, with Bridgeport’s only win coming in 2013.

The Indians will have their shot at redemption tomorrow night at Wheeling Island Stadium.