Cole VonHandorf on being named to a First-Team All-MEC player

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State men’s basketball team consisted of a pair of first team All-MEC players in Dale Bonner and Cole VonHandorf.

VonHandorf, the junior sharp shooter, averaged 16.3 points per game this season, while also hitting an average of more than two 3-pointers per contest.

However, when he was asked on Monday about being named to the first team All-MEC squad, he said he’s not sure if he deserves it.

“I really didn’t think I was going to get it. to be honest, I didn’t think I deserved it. I had an average year. We just all played together really well. I shot okay. I struggled at the free throw line. Early on I was playing well. It just faded away I guess, and I kind of let the other guys do thing, and if it was my time to shine then I’d step up,” VonHandorf said.

The junior was certainly one of the most consistent players for Tim Koenig’s club this season, and multiple times helped lead the charge in Falcons’ second-half comebacks.

VonHandorf also heads into next season just three points shy of 1,000 career points — a mark he would’ve hit in the first round of the NCAA Atlantic Regional tournament if it hadn’t been canceled by the COVID-19 outbreak.

We’ll have more from our conversation with the Falcons players and head coach later in the week.