College Football Playoff pushing forward with championship plans

BATON ROUGE, LA – OCTOBER 17: College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy presented by Dr Pepper is seen at Tiger Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

IRVING, TEXAS (WIAT) – Great news came Monday for the remaining college football conferences planning to play football this fall. The College Football Playoff selection committee announced it will begin its weekly rankings for the 2020-21 season on November 17.

The selection committee will meet five times prior to releasing its final rankings on December 20. Weekly rankings will be released on Tuesdays.

The top four teams will participate in the Playoff Semifinals Friday, January 1, in the Rose Bowl Game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The national championship game will be played on January 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The playoff committee is pushing forward with its plans, even with the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus. That uncertainty lead to the Big Ten and PAC 12 postponing all fall sports.

Below is a complete schedule for the selection committee to announce its rankings on ESPN:

Date

Tuesday, November 17

Tuesday, November 24

Tuesday, December 1

Tuesday, December 8

Tuesday, December 15

Sunday, December 20 (Selection Day)

