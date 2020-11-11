A trio of EFHS Bees put pen to paper on National Signing Day

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Three East Fairmont Bees have made it official that they will be continuing their athletic careers at the next level on National Signing Day for the class of 2021.

Kierra Bartholow, a stand-out infielder for the Bees, is headed to West Liberty to continue her softball career. Bees pitcher Cole Peschl will be headed to the University of Charleston to play for the Golden Eagles baseball program.

Each Bartholow and Peschl had their seasons canceled last season due to COVID-19 and have been utilizing travel teams to continue competition.

“I’ve been doing individual workouts and keeping up with hitting, throwing, and everything,” said Bartholow. “I’ve been with my travel team as well playing fall ball and into the winter.”

“Travel baseball this summer was a really big help and helped me get looked at this summer, added Peschl. “It’s always been a dream to play college baseball and hopefully pro baseball after this, this is just the first step for me.”

Bees soccer standout Lillian Miller also signed her National Letter of Intent, signing to Concord University.

“I really liked the campus and I really liked the coach and his style of play and it just seemed like a good fit,” said Miller.

National Signing Day coverage will continue throughout the remainder of Wednesday and Thursday.