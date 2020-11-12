Four BUHS soccer players sign to MEC programs

TENNERTON, W.Va. – Four Buckhannon-Upshur soccer athletes signed to continue their careers at the next level as part of Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

Lady Bucs soccer players Gracie Boyles, Maggie Queen, and Kennedy Samargo all signed with competing Mountain East Conference programs.

Boyles will be headed to Athens to play for Concord University. Queen will head up I-79 to play for the Fighting Falcons of Fairmont State. And Samargo won’t be traveling to far from home, staying in Buckhannon to play for the Bobcats of West Virginia Wesleyan College.

“I’ve always wanted to play collegiate soccer it has always been the goal, playing club soccer leading up to this,” said Boyles.

Maggie Queen on her decision to sign with Fairmont State Women’s Soccer program.

Kennedy Samargo on how West Virginia Wesleyan College’s close proximity factored into her decision.

B-U boys soccer standout Lane Tenney also signed to continue his career with the Bobcats of West Virginia Wesleyan College. Tenney’s older brother, Josh Tenney, was a four year player for the Bobcats.

“It means a lot knowing that not many players get the opportunity to go to the next level and I have the chance to go,” said Tenney.

Both girls and boys soccer teams at Buckhannon had much of their seasons canceled due to Upshur County being Orange on the COVID-19 map.