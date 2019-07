MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown High School’s Cam Selders signed with Garrett College (MD) on Saturday to continue his academic and athletic careers at the next level.

Selders average 15.7 points per game this past season, a year in which he helped lead the Mohigans to the state tournament and was selected to the Triple-A first-team all-state team.

Garrett College is a community college located in Garrett, MD. The Lakers play in the Maryland JUCO Conference.