Philip Barbour’s Keene signs with West Liberty cross country, track & field

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – One Philip Barbour Colt officially became a West Liberty Hilltopper

Thursday evening as Shania Keene signed her letter of intent to run cross county and track & field for the Hilltoppers.

Keene, who was a member of the 2016 Philip Barbour State Champion cross country team, says that her career ambition to become a zoologist was a big part of her decision to attend West Liberty.

“Well I really wanna be a zoologist, so that really factored in and the coach is super nice and he got a hold of me,” said Keene. “I’m just so excited, their team seems like they are a great team and I can’t wait to pursue my career in running there.”

The graduating senior says that she originally started running cross country to stay in shape for basketball but quickly fell in love with distance running.