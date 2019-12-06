Two East Fairmont Bees continue to Sting at West Virginia State University

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East Fairmont softball players, Tori Lambert and Madison Corbin both signed to West Virginia State University Friday afternoon.

Concluding her junior season, pitcher Madison Corbin, finished the year as a second team all-state selection.



Followed by Tori Lambert receiving special honorable mention.



The duo will continue playing together as West Virginia State University Yellow Jackets in the Fall of 2020.

“I think first I just fell in love with the school from the beginning. Meeting the coach and getting the chance to work out with her just made me fall in love with her,” said Lambert.

The duo will have one final season together at East Fairmont defending their 2019 section title before heading to Institute, W.Va.