Tygarts Valley Boggs, Depp sign with WVWC Football

College Signings

MILL CREEK, W.Va. – Two former Tygarts Valley Bulldogs football players signed to West Virginia Wesleyan Wednesday afternoon as apart of National Signing Day.

Caden Boggs and Liam Depp, two members of the Tygarts Valley team that made back to back trips to the state playoffs for the first time in school history, will be continuing their football careers with the Bobcats. Boggs and Depp both have been friends for a long time and looking forward to staying teammates at the next level.

“I really like the coach, I like the campus and all, and I really fell in my heart that it was the right place to go,” said Boggs. “A lot of prayer, and I felt like I got the green light so that really did it for me and my family to know that’s where I am supposed to go play football.”

“When I started football my junior year of halfway though I definitely started dreaming but I never thought it would happen but whenever it did happen I was really excited,” Depp said. “Their football team, their program really excited me.”

Boggs, who did a bit of everything for the bulldogs, will be playing a mix of running back and slot receiver, while Depp will be a kicker for the Bobcats.

