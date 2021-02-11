College Spotlight: AB forward, Philippi native, David Shriver

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Alderson Broaddus men’s hoops team is finding success in its first season in the Mountain East Conference, and helping to lead the way is Philippi-native, David Shriver, who’s excelling while playing for his hometown team.

The “Pride of Philippi” moved into second place on the Battlers’ made three-pointers list on Wednesday, as he knocked down seven shots from distance.

He attributes his success to his parents.

“If it wasn’t for my parents, I definitely wouldn’t be able to shoot like I was today. That every-day grind that my father put me through,” said Shriver over Zoom on Thursday. “High school, we’d wake up everyday, and sometimes before school and sometimes even after practice, we’d get up almost 1,000 shots everyday. I know I got a good ways to go to catch up to the number one shooter, Coach Dye, but I’m hoping we’ll get there one day.”

Shriver has a long way to go before he catches up to his head coach, who graduated from AB in 2006 as the NCAA record holder with 444 career three-pointers. There are connections between Shriver and his head coach, Stephen Dye, other than just their shooting prowess.

“He grew up seeing us play. When I played, he watched me play. It definitely means a little more to him, than I say it would most other ones,” said Dye in a post-game interview earlier this month.

Asked if it’s weird to coach a player who saw him play, Dye said, “No. Not right now. I mean, I’ve known David forever. I know his family – it’s a great family. I enjoy it.”

“I watched him play when it was a little boy,” said Shriver. “He was someone I looked up to, and him being a shooter like that. And now I wanted to strive and be just as good, if not better.”

Shriver still has work to do to catch Dye in 3-pointers, as he’s currently some 200 made threes behind his head coach. But no matter where he finishes his career on that list, he’s proud to play college ball in his home town.

“I’ve been watching them since I can remember, elementary school until I was a freshman in college. And the opportunity to get to play for the team that I looked up to, guys that I looked up to, and being able to play a college sport. I take a lot of pride into it,” he says.

Shriver is currently averaging 14.6 points per game, and is shooting nearly 46 percent from three-point range. He leads the team in made threes, is inching closer to 1,000 career points, and game by game is getting closer to his head coach’s sharp-shooting record.