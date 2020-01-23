College Spotlight: Fairmont State’s Rachel Laskody

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Rachel Laskody has had a career that she said she never imagined she would’ve had at Fairmont State.

The senior forward had a breakout year last year with the Fighting Falcons, under former head coach Steve McDonald, and has continued that success this year under first-year head coach Stephanie Anderson.

Laskody is now just 83 points shy of 1,000 points for her career – something else she didn’t think she’d accomplish at the start of her college career, despite being a three-time state champion in high school with the Morgantown Mohigans.

“It’d be amazing. I never thought that that would happen. I was really just a role player in high school, just rebound, score when I can. It’d be unreal. I never thought I’d become the player I am. And I give all the credit to my teammates and coaches, completely,” Laskody said.