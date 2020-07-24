Colts add depth to roster with incoming, young talent

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Philip Barbour football program struggled last fall finishing 0-10 on the season. The colts also struggled with numbers but head coach Russ Collett said that’s not the case this season.

Collett said this is the most guys he’s seen on his roster in a while.

That roster includes a freshmen class of around 22 players. Match that number of upperclassmen and that’s about what the Colts are looking at this season numbers wise.

Collett is excited about the young talent coming in and hopes the older, more experienced players take leadership and can get this team moving in the right direction. And that starts with learning the basics which is exactly what the colts are focusing on during phase three.

“The big thing is for them to experience what is expected of them to be in shape. And I think the first few practices kind of startled them and we don’t do everything that we do yet but we’re working our way into it. The things that we have to do to get ready, they’re learning that and of course the X’s and O’s part, all fundamentals, first step, stance, start, things and what they need to know for their positions so that they’re confident coming into the fall,” Collett said.

Collett also mentioned there will be a competitive race for the QB1 spot this season come August.