SHINNSTON, W.Va.- Philip Barbour defeated Lincoln 4-3 in eight innings to claim the Double-A Region II, section one crown.

Lincoln built an early 2-0 lead that was taken over by Bella Bibey and her three-run home run for the lead.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Delaney Haller sent one over the fence to tie it up 3-3.

Strong pitching and defense from both parties sent the game into extra innings tied up at regulation.

In the top of the eighth, an RBI single from Katielynn Warner scored the game-winner.

Sara Simon and company got it done in the bottom of the inning to keep Lincoln off the board any further.

Philip Barbour won the section 4-3 and will face Herbert Hoover in the regional final.