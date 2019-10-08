Colts collect another win over Hawks

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Philip Barbour hosts a double-header as both the Boys and Girls soccer teams take on the South Harrison Hawks.

Trenton Whited to Ethan Gregory and he’ll send one into the back of the net. Colts up 1-0.

Whited again this time to Noah Ward as he sends it bottom left corner. Colts up 2-0.

Caleb Shipley gains control, cuts it in the middle sends it bottom left and off the post into the net. Colts up 3-0.

Shipley again to Whited and the Hawks keeper makes the save but Grant Dadisman gets there and sends it into the back of the net. Colts go on to win this one 11-1.

Philip Barbour Boys soccer will take on the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m.