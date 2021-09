PHILIPPI, W.Va – Philip Barbour cruised past the defending Class Double-A State runners up Fairmont Senior in a 6-1 victory on Tuesday.

The Colts led 3-1 with 10 minutes to go in the second half of the game.

Arrington Sparks sailed a shot off of a corner kick over the Polar Bears’ keeper to put the Colts up 4-1.

With just under a minute on the clock, Lydia Phillips scored back to back goals to seal the deal for the Colts and to complete a hat trick.

Philip Barbour took down Fairmont Senior 6-1.