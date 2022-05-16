PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Philip Barbour fell in the first game of the regional championship series, 8-2, against Herbert Hoover.

The Huskies got off to a quick start. an RBI single in the first inning gave the Huskies an early 1-0 lead.

In the top of the second, the lead was extended to 3-0 with Caroline Woody’s two RBI double.

PB did get on the board in the bottom of the second as Katie Kennedy scored on a passed ball.

But the Huskies didn’t let up. Brooklyn Huffman ripped off a two-run home run in the bottom of the third as Herbert Hoover never lost the lead.

Philip Barbour travels to Herbert Hoover for game two on Tuesday.