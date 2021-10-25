Colts look to use variety of scorers and fast-paced style of play to defeat Huskies in Regional pursuit

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Herbert Hoover travels to Philippi on Tuesday night for the Regional Championship against Philip Barbour.

Last season the Colts made school history as the first girls team to win a soccer sectional title, regional title and make it to the state tournament.

PB looks to repeat that with a win over the Huskies.

The Colts took down Liberty 3-1 in the Sectional final and midfielders Audrey Williams and Braylyn Sparks say their team has been clicking all season.

“We focus on our passing and communicating and after our passing we just kept taking shots and we knew after one fell they all fell. I think it’s awesome that we can put anyone in and it just goes well. It shows a lot about our team and that we’re competitive,” Williams said.

Sparks said when they play their best soccer, they are winning every ball and working as a team.

“When we play our best soccer, we win every 50-50 ball, our passes are sharp, and we don’t break down as a team. Because when we break down as a team, it doesn’t look well. So we pick each other up and we play really fast. Our team is a really fast team and we get a lot of through balls and finish our opportunities,” Sparks said.

Sparks also said her Colts have to play fast-paced and match up to the Huskies physicality.

The Colts and Huskies kickoff 30 minutes after the boys game being played before.