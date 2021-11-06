Colts make history, finish as AA-A State Runners Up for first time in school history

BECKLEY, W.Va.- Philip Barbour fell in the AA-A State Title game in a double-overtime thriller to Charleston Catholic. But what the Colts did made school history.

The Colts struck first as Lydia Phillips found the back of the net in the 14′ of the game.

Charleston Catholic answered that with a goal of their own from Claire Mullen to tie it up 1-1.

Then a foul in the box occurred resulting in a Turkey Grassi penalty kick that gave the Colts a 2-1 lead.

The Irish would again answer before the half to tie the game 2-2.

The second half remained scoreless which sent this State final into overtime.

Neither team could punch one in and that called for another OT.

It was Aurelia Kirby who scored the golden goal for the 3-2 double-OT win for Charleston Catholic.

PB finished as State Runners Up for the first time in program history.