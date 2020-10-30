Colts make history, take the Regional Title and head to Beckley for first time ever

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Philip Barbour High School hosted Lewis County in the girls soccer Regional final on Thursday.

The Colts got off to a good start with back to back goals from Caylee Simons to put Philip Barbour up 2-0 early on.

Still in the first half, Braylyn Sparks scored to give the Colts a 3-0 lead at the halftime break.

The Colts scored one more goal in the second half to secure a 4-0 win over the Minutemaids.

Philip Barbour claims the Regional Title and this is the Lady Colts first ever trip to the state tournament.