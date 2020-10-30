Colts make history, take the Regional Title and head to Beckley for first time ever

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Philip Barbour High School hosted Lewis County in the girls soccer Regional final on Thursday.

The Colts got off to a good start with back to back goals from Caylee Simons to put Philip Barbour up 2-0 early on.

Still in the first half, Braylyn Sparks scored to give the Colts a 3-0 lead at the halftime break.

The Colts scored one more goal in the second half to secure a 4-0 win over the Minutemaids.

Philip Barbour claims the Regional Title and this is the Lady Colts first ever trip to the state tournament.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories