CHARLESTON, W.Va – The third straight meeting of Philip Barbour and Shady Spring in the Class AA volleyball final went the way of the second.

A crucial comeback in the fourth set pushed the Colts past the Tigers to give coach Heather Halfin her sixth state championship and second in a row.

Philip Barbour dominated the first two sets on the scoreboard after back-and-forth openings to both but a gutsy third set win for Shady put the momentum in the hands of the Tigers.

The Colts fell behind 12-3 in the fourth set but that’s when the tables turned.

A 10-1 run evened the score at 13 and while the two teams counterpunched the rest of the way, Philip Barbour slowly took back control.

A kill for Emily Denison made it official as the Colts took home the trophy.

Denison, Mackenna Halfin and Madison Weese were each named to the all-tournament team.