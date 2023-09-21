BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – Philip Barbour took advantage of three second half goals to hold on and top Bridgeport, 4-3, in girls soccer action on Thursday night.

The Colts took an early lead on an Arrington Sparks goal near the 20-minute mark of the first half, but the Indians answered quickly.

Ava Hollen found the end of a Maria Day cross just minutes later and tapped in a shot that evened the score.

After entering the half tied, Braylyn Sparks put Philip Barbour back ahead when her shot inside the box bounced off the gloved hands of Keira Klingensmith and snuck over the goal line.

The lead doubled just minutes later with Rylee Bodkins making a sun into the box and delivering a left-footed shot into the side netting for a 3-1 lead.

Arrington Sparks finished her brace for the night off of a feed from Turkey Grassi, sliding a shot past Klingensmith from the left wing.

Bridgeport roared back within a matter of seconds with Hollen taking advantage of a fortuitous bounce and finding the back of the net for her second goal of the night.

As the final minutes ticked away, the Indians sought to bring it back within one and did so with 35 seconds on the clock as Noelle Anderson set up day at the back post who scored to make it 4-3.

However, Philip Barbour was able to control the ball for the final seconds and hold off the comeback for the win.