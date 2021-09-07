Colts, Polar Bears intense game ends in draw

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – In an intense battle between the defending Class Double-A Fairmont Senior Polar Bears and the Philip Barbour Colts, a second half showdown resulted in a draw.

The first half remained scoreless after 40 minutes. Both Eli Day of Fairmont and Cody Cooper of Philip Barbour made key saves to keep each team from scoring.

In the second half, it was the Colts to strike first. Grant Dadisman scored from a left footed shot and put the Colts up 1-0 early on in the second half.

Fairmont Senior answered as the Polar Bears were fouled in the box. Bubby Towns took the PK and placed it into the bottom left corner to tie the game up 1-1. That goal was also Towns’ 100th career goal.

The Polar Bears stayed on the attack as Grant Broadhurst’s put back goal put Fairmont in the lead 2-1.

The Colts and Dadisman answered as he sent another shot into the same spot to tie the game back up 2-2.

Neither team could find the goal again as this one ended in a 2-2 tie.