FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Philip Barbour’s third quarter surge gave it the lead they never lost again to secure a spot in the sectional final on Friday.

East Fairmont had a 10 point advantage at the halftime break.

Philip Barbour slowly started to close the gap as it tied the game at 27 then took the lead with a three ball from LaDonna Herron.

Arrington Sparks then hit the pull-up jumper with under 20 seconds on the clock for a 34-27 lead after three quarters.

The Colts pulled away even further, reaching a 12 point lead. The Bees brought it back to within three points then a free throw made it a one point game with a minute to go.

Philip Barbour knocked down a couple of foul shots to secure the win, 47-42.

Arrington Sparks led the Colts with 11 points.

Kenly Rogers finished with 12 points for the Bees.