Colts return bulk of roster, aim for another big season

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Philip Barbour girls soccer team made history last season with the programs first trip to the State Tournament.

Good news for the Colts? The bulk of that same roster returns. Colts head coach Blake Williams hopes for a complete season as well as to build off of their successful 2020 year.



“We had a great year last year and we look to build on that and keep on just playing together as a team. At this point we’re just really hoping to get the season in without any interruptions. But I think as long as we play together, we have several returning players and I think we’ll do well,” Blake Williams said.

From returning starters to all state players and talent off of the bench- the Colts have it all coming back. What makes that even better is the talent is spread throughout the field.

First Team All-State forward Braylyn Sparks is back for her sophomore campaign along with multiple senior leaders including midfielder Audrey Williams.



“We’re all really pumped to go into the season and all of the seniors are being huge leaders this year because it’s our last year and we’re all striving and working hard for the same goal and we all want the same thing so it just helps. Our team chemistry is there and we’re just all pumped,” Audrey Williams said.

The Colts are all on the same page, too. Three year defensive starter Darcy Knight agreed that the goal is to continue on what they started last season and even go further in the state tournament.



“I hope that we build back up and go to the state championship and win. It’s a really big goal for all of us and I really hope that we build back up to the potential that we had before and strive to be even better,” Knight said.

Coach Williams said the versatility of his players is what sets them apart from other teams. Most of his players can play anywhere on the field and the Colts are hoping to find where everyone belongs in order to be a top team in Class-AA yet again.

Philip Barbour sees South Harrison in its first game of the season on August 26.