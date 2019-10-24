Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

Colts score in OT to move onto Regionals

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Games start to heat up as the race to regionals continues in high school soccer. Elkins visits Philip Barbour for the Girls AA-A Sectional Finals.

The score is tied 0-0 at the half.

Philip Barbour has possession in Tigers territory most of the half and off a free kick by Emma Poling the Colts find the back of the net. But it is called back and Will Gregory and company are not happy about this call.

Score remains 0-0 at the end of regulation and this game goes into overtime.

Hayley Gribble settles the ball, gets into the middle and shots bottom left corner to score for the Colts.

Philip Barbour takes the win tonight and will move onto Regionals.

