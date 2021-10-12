Colts shut out Minutemaids

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Philip Barbour added to its successful regular season with a shut out win over Lewis County.

The Colts dominated from the jump.

Gracie Miller’s corner kick finished by Braylyn Sparks put the first score on the board followed by an Arrington Sparks goal assisted by Autumn Ogden.

The Colts didn’t let up. Lydia Phillips went on a breakaway that resulted in a goal to give the Colts a 3-0 lead with plenty of time left in the first half.

Another goal from Braylyn Sparks gave the Colts a 4-0 lead followed by Ashley Poling finding the back of the net for the Colts’ fifth goal of the night.

Philip Barbour led 7-0 at the halftime break and went on to win 12-0.