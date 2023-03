CHARLESTON, W.Va (WBOY) – On day three at the girls state basketball tournament, the Philip Barbour Colts continued to surprise, upsetting East Fairmont in the quarterfinal round, 62-45.

Philip Barbour meets Sissonville in the semifinals on Friday.

In the Class AAAA semifinals, Morgantown used tight defense to hold off Spring Valley and advance to the state championship.

The Mohigans will play for the title against the winner of Spring Mills and Wheeling Park.