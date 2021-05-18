Colts win over Knights on senior night

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Philip Barbour pulled out a 6-2 win over Preston on the Colts senior night.

But it was the Knights who took an early lead. In the top of the first, a Knights batter was walked with the bases loaded and a run scored to put them up 1-0 early.

Camden Barlow kept the Colts off of the board in the early innings recording several strikeouts.

Good defense by the Colts kept the score at 1-0 through four innings, but Philip Barbour didn’t start excelling on the offensive side until the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Colts took a 4-1 lead and went on to win 6-2 over Preston.