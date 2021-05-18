Colts win over Knights on senior night

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Philip Barbour pulled out a 6-2 win over Preston on the Colts senior night.

But it was the Knights who took an early lead. In the top of the first, a Knights batter was walked with the bases loaded and a run scored to put them up 1-0 early.

Camden Barlow kept the Colts off of the board in the early innings recording several strikeouts.

Good defense by the Colts kept the score at 1-0 through four innings, but Philip Barbour didn’t start excelling on the offensive side until the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Colts took a 4-1 lead and went on to win 6-2 over Preston.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories