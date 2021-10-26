Colts win second-straight Regional Championship with shutout win over Huskies

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Philip Barbour continues to make school history with another Regional Title, making this the team’s second-straight Regional win.

The Colts hosted Herbert Hoover in what seemed to be a defensive battle early on.

PB put the first score on the board as Arrington Sparks sent in a corner kick that Caylee Simons got a head on. It was ultimately finished by Darcy Knight for the goal.

The Colts led 1-0 into the halftime break, but it was late in the second half where they started to turn it on.

Braylyn Sparks broke the silence in the 68th minute with another PB goal to give them a 2-0 lead.

All the Colts had to do after that was play defense, but in the last three minutes of the game both Arrington Sparks and Macie Satterfield found the back of the net for the 4-0 lead.

Philip Barbour won by that score and earned the Regional Title and a ticket to the state tournament in Beckley.