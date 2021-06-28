Columbian Club honors Bridgeport baseball team after AAA State Championship win

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Bridgeport baseball team was invited to the Columbian Club in downtown Clarksburg on Monday night to enjoy a dinner and to be honored after winning the Class Triple-A State Title this past weekend.

The Indians defeated Hurricane 10-4 in the state title game as Bridgeport won its seventh straight title and the first in Class-AAA.

The team graduates seven seniors and were able to spend a last moment together as a team on Monday evening.

Indians head coach Robert Shields was able to give a brief speech on what this season meant to the team and how hard his players worked to get this far.