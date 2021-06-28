Columbian Club honors Bridgeport baseball team after AAA State Championship win

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Bridgeport baseball team was invited to the Columbian Club in downtown Clarksburg on Monday night to enjoy a dinner and to be honored after winning the Class Triple-A State Title this past weekend.

The Indians defeated Hurricane 10-4 in the state title game as Bridgeport won its seventh straight title and the first in Class-AAA.

The team graduates seven seniors and were able to spend a last moment together as a team on Monday evening.

Indians head coach Robert Shields was able to give a brief speech on what this season meant to the team and how hard his players worked to get this far.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories