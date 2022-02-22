MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The state wrestling tournament is eight days away and University’s Dom Parker is states bound after having surgery just last month.



“My knee was hurting me, it’s been hurting for about a year now, but in December I was in practice and another kid, a teammate, kind of pulled it to the right and it was popping, then it locked on me. I wrestled the next two days with it then the following week I tried to wrestle in a dual and I couldn’t,” Parker said.

Parker then had to have a scope surgery on his knee where they had to take part of his meniscus out.

Time to heal was needed but Parker had other thoughts in mind- staying in shape so he could return to wrestling as soon as possible.



“I never really stayed in wrestling shape but I stayed in shape I went to the aquatic center and I swam and I lifted a lot of upper body and then slowly did leg exercises like step ups and stuff like that,” Parker said.

Just weeks later, Parker is back on the mat.

With just nine matches wrestled this season before the regional tournament, he won the 152 lb class Triple-A, Region I title.

A 14-7 win by decision over Wheeling Park’s Quinton Velas sent Parker to the state tournament for his third straight year.



“In the tournament, the first couple matches was just about trying to get the right feel after a couple weeks off. Then the finals match, I knew the kid and he’s a really good wrestler on the mat, he did a lot of switches and movement. But I think the key thing for me was my neutral game, on my feet. So I just cut him, let him up then took him down again,” Parker said.

It’s been a tough road to the state tournament for Parker this season. Battling adversity led to less matches wrestled than his future opponents but now he’s states bound and that’s all that matters.



“It’s a big weight lifted off my shoulders. I had a whole bunch of anxiety not knowing how I was going to wrestle. People were just getting better than me and I was staying the same so it’s just a big relief. I’m more grateful for the opportunity now that I’m able to wrestle then I was or realized. I just never thought something like that would happen to me,” Parker said.

After all of this, the expectations of himself are clear.



“I want to win. I think I’m going to win. I still think that I’ve worked harder in these past couple of weeks than I ever have. I think I’ve worked harder than all of my opponents with me being allowed back in it so I think I’m going to win,” Parker said.

The tournament begins on March 3 in Huntington.